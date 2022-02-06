Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

