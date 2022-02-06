Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.72.
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.