FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.