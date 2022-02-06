FourThought Financial LLC Has $323,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

