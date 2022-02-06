FourThought Financial LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

XYL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.