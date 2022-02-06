FourThought Financial LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.76 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

