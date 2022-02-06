FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

