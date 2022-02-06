FourThought Financial LLC Sells 431 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

