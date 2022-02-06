Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,453 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $375,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
