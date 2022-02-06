Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 26,070 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $283,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,170,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

