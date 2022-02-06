Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 153,231 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $244,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

