Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 27,095 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $360,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,222,655. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

