Franklin Resources Inc. Has $387.31 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 197.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $387,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
