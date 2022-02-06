Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $327,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

