Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 180,932 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $288,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock worth $680,619,281. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

