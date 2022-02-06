Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.40 ($53.26).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.99 ($41.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,503,144 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($89.89).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.