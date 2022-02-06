Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.40 ($53.26).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.99 ($41.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,503,144 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

