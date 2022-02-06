Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.