Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

FRO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

