FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

