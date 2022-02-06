Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Purchases 7,427 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

FUTR opened at GBX 2,890 ($38.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,457.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,531.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

