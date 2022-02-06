Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Purchases 7,427 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).
Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).
FUTR opened at GBX 2,890 ($38.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,457.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,531.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.