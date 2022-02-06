FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.42 million and the highest is $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVCB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $340,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.