FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.57.

Shares of TXG opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.54. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.