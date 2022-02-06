FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Increased by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

