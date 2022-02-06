FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reduced by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.56.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.