FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $266.98 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $260.49 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day moving average is $313.24. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

