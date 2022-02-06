Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $145.55 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.