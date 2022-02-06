Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE EVA opened at $69.43 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

