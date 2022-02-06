Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.