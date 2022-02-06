Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

