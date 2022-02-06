Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,975 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

