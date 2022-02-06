Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zuora were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 155.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $10,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, raised their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $62,691.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

