Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $605,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 834,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

CDNA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,233,050. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

