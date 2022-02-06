Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.78 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Gas has a market cap of $54.78 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00012969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.53 or 0.07194319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00055960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.83 or 0.99903782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

