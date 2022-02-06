General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.11

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.11 and last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 1442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

