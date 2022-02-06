General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

