Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $21,207.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.