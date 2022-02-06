Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 75.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 188,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Genpact by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,085,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $14,500,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

