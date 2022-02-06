Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,343 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $65,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

FNV stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

