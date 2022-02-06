Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $71,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

