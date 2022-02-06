Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $66,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after buying an additional 1,218,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 49,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,704,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,567,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.