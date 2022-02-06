Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.32 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,299,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $64,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

