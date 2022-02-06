Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,623,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $68,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

