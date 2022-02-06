Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $69,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

