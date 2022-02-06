Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 363,133 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $66,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

