Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 64,018 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $67,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $36.54 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

