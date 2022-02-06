Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.34

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
