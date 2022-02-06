Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.34

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

