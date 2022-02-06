GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,981 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

