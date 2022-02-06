Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.