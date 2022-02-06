Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 7,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 97,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.