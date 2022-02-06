GoldFund Market Cap Hits $256,898.26 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $256,898.26 and approximately $13.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.