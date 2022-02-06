Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 116,681 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Focus Financial Partners worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

